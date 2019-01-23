Idaho Gets Share of $120M Settlement with Johnson & Johnson

(KLIX) – Idaho’s attorney general, along with those from 45 other states, have reached a $120 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary DePuy.

The settlement resolves allegations that DePuy unlawfully promoted metal-on-metal hip implant devices, according to information from state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

The settlement requires the companies to pay $1.47 million to the state of Idaho, which will be deposited into the Consumer Protection Fund.

According to Wasden’s office, the attorney generals allege that DePuy engaged in unfair and deceptive practices while promoting the ASR XL and Pinnacle Ultamet devices by making misleading claims as to their longevity.

As part of the settlement, DePuy has agreed to reform how it markets and promotes hip implants and has to meet several criteria.

“Despite information to the contrary, the companies consistently overstated the performance of these artificial joints,” Wasden said in a statement. “That meant patients and surgeons were making extremely important treatment decisions with misleading data. Accuracy in healthcare is essential and that’s what makes this behavior unacceptable.”