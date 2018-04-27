Idaho GOP Should Thank Democrats for Not Backing Paulette Jordan

If you’ve heard of Paulette Jordan it’s because she has been endorsed by Cher. Jordan, a Democrat, is running for Governor in Idaho.

Most Idaho Democrats are backing the same warmed over candidate who led them to an election debacle

National media pays far more attention to her than her own state party. Most Idaho Democrats are backing the same warmed over candidate who led them to an election debacle four years ago.

I keep telling Republicans we should be happy our liberal opposites don’t have a good sense of marketing.

Jordan is intelligent, a good public speaker and, well, claim I objectify women (it’s how I’m wired), she looks like a magazine model.

The woman is direct from central casting when it comes to the role of candidate. Oh, and she’s descended from indigenous people.

While I think her chance of winning an election this year are slim, Idaho demographics are changing so rapidly she could be a powerful force in four years.

I don’t believe Republicans have many long-term answers to such a charismatic candidate.