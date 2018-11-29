BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter has filled a vacancy on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission created after photos of an African hunting trip became controversial. Today the governor announced the appointment of Tim Murphy to the commission to replace Blake Fisher who resigned earlier this fall after photos of a hunting trip to Africa became public. The images reportedly showed Fisher alongside the animals he had hunted including a family of baboons. Fischer was asked to resign by Gov. Otter after the photos were deemed inappropriate. Murphy is a former Idaho State Bureau of Land Management director and has worked as Director of Fire and Aviation at the National Interagency Fire Center. “Among the challenges facing wildlife management in Idaho, I always keep a keen focus on the value of agricultural land to Idaho’s wildlife and open space,” said Murphy in a prepared statement. “Hunting, fishing, trapping, and other wildlife based recreation are key components of life in Idaho. I’m pleased to join the Department as a commissioner for the southwest region and look forward to opportunities to hear and address issues and needs important to Idahoans.” Murphy will fill out the term of Fischer that will end in the summer of 2022.

Photo courtesy Office of Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter