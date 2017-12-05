Idaho Governor Candidates Share Similar Views on Wildlife

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three top gubernatorial candidates with widely different backgrounds share similar views on managing Idaho's wildlife conservation and access to public lands. The Idaho Statesman reports Republican gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist joined Democratic candidate A.J. Balukoff on Saturday to talk wildlife policy. The forum was sponsored by the Idaho Wildlife Federation and various other sportsmen and wildlife groups. All three described themselves as outdoorsmen who oppose the state taking complete ownership of Idaho's federal lands. However, the three argued the state should have a larger role in how that federal land is managed. The candidates also agreed that the federal plan currently in place to improve salmon and steelhead recovery isn't working. Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, who is also running for governor in 2018, declined to attend.