Idaho Governor Fills Two Judicial Vacancies

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The governor has made two appointments to Idaho judicial positions, one on the Idaho Supreme Court and one on the Idaho Court of Appeals. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter on Friday announced Seventh District Judge Gregory Moeller was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Idaho Supreme Court left by Justice Joel Horton and Attorney Amanda Brailsford will fill the seat left open on the Idaho Court of Appeals by the retirement of Judge Sergio Gutierrez. Moeller a district judge since 2009, who is from Rexburg, studied law at Brigham Young University J. Ruben Clark Law School. Moeller was a finalist twice before for a seat on the Idaho Supreme Court.

“It was a great honor when Governor Otter appointed me in 2009 to serve the people of Eastern Idaho as a district judge,” said Moeller in a prepared statement. “Today, I am deeply humbled to have again earned the Governor's trust and confidence. I pledge to do my best in this new assignment to serve all of the citizens of Idaho by upholding the rule of law and preserving the constitutional principles we cherish.”

Brailsford, who is from Garden City, got her Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho's College of Law in 1993 and has worked for the past five years with a Boise law firm. “I am thrilled Governor Otter has appointed me to the Idaho Court of Appeals,” said Brailsford. “I am deeply honored by the trust he has placed in me and look forward to serving the people of Idaho.”