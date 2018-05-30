Idaho Governor Scholarship Recipients Announced

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The recipients of the Idaho Governor's Cup Scholarships has been announced and a number of them are from the Magic Valley region. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office says the 43rd Governor's Cup fund-raising drive pulled in money for 36 new scholarships to students attending Idaho colleges and universities. The scholarship board made the selections based on the applicant's commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement. Gov. Otter and First Lady Lori Otter will host a reception to honor the recipients on May 31st. The scholarships are $3,000 a year and are renewable.

Here is the list of area recipients:

Gyandarshika Koirala, Twin Falls – Twin Falls High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho

Kamryn Larsen, Gooding – Gooding High School – Attending Brigham Young University-Idaho

Maura Merrill, Rupert – Minico High School – Attending Idaho State University

Brielle Young, Jerome – Jerome High School – Attending Boise State University

Cierra Stump, Jerome – Jerome High School – Attending the College of Southern Idaho