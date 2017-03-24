Idaho Guy with Metal Detector Finds Bomb in His Yard
Metal detectors can be fun. In Idaho, you never know when you're going to find an old coin, some old jewelry or a bomb.
That is exactly what one Idaho guy found while doing some work for a client. Here's the YouTube description of what went down.
One of Gerry's customers in Idaho uncovers a little surprise while detecting at an old homesite. This site has given up Indian head pennies, Wheat pennies, Silver dimes, including a 1886 seated dime! but on this day, we found something we would have never expected, Bill found a BOMB! Super weird find in this area.
The good news is the bomb he found was a harmless practice bomb. Practice means it won't go "boom". But, it's frightening with the recent story of the young boy who was injured by a bomb near his home that killed his dog, as reported by Fox News.
The other good news is that this metal detecting session did lead them to find a coin from 1886.