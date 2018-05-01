Idaho Has A New Favorite Cinco De Mayo Related Search For 2018
Cinco de Mayo is the best excuse we have to eat loads of Mexican food on a specific day every year...other than every Taco Tuesday. Although we celebrate each year our favorite food seems to change. In 2016 our most searched food term was Cerveza. This year it is a Tequila Sunrise mixed drink.
Interestingly - as we wrote last month - Idaho's favorite mixed drink on a normal day is a Whiskey Sour, but come Cinco de Mayo the drink of choice is the Tequila Sunrise. Because in Idaho we know how to mix things up and party...and get drunk.