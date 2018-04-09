Idaho Has a Tornadic Experience
I’ve seen some nasty things driving in Southern Idaho. Especially when driving home from Utah.
Nasty weather in Bingham County over the weekend created a funnel cloud near Blackfoot
The micro-climate can deliver some surprises, although. We aren’t known for tornadoes.
It doesn’t mean we don’t get them. Nasty weather in Bingham County over the weekend created a funnel cloud near Blackfoot. It also delivered heavy rain and hail and was the product of an unusual collision of weather patterns. You can read and see more here.
Some of the hail falling in parts of the state over the weekend could've been confused with the balls the golfers were smacking at the Masters!