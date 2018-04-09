Idaho Has a Tornadic Experience

Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

I’ve seen some nasty things driving in Southern Idaho.  Especially when driving home from Utah. 

Nasty weather in Bingham County over the weekend created a funnel cloud near Blackfoot

The micro-climate can deliver some surprises, although.  We aren’t known for tornadoes.

It doesn’t mean we don’t get them.  Nasty weather in Bingham County over the weekend created a funnel cloud near Blackfoot.  It also delivered heavy rain and hail and was the product of an unusual collision of weather patterns.  You can read and see more here.

Some of the hail falling in parts of the state over the weekend could've been confused with the balls the golfers were smacking at the Masters!

Filed Under: bill colley, Bingham County, Blackfoot, funnel cloud, idaho, tornado
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, News, Science, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top