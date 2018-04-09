Idaho Has a Tornadic Experience

I’ve seen some nasty things driving in Southern Idaho. Especially when driving home from Utah.

The micro-climate can deliver some surprises, although. We aren’t known for tornadoes.

It doesn’t mean we don’t get them. Nasty weather in Bingham County over the weekend created a funnel cloud near Blackfoot. It also delivered heavy rain and hail and was the product of an unusual collision of weather patterns. You can read and see more here .

Some of the hail falling in parts of the state over the weekend could've been confused with the balls the golfers were smacking at the Masters!