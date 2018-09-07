Idaho Health Department Cautions Parents About Head Lice

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding parents to be mindful of the likelihood of head lice being spread in classrooms across the state.

Information about head lice infestation was posted to the department's Facebook page today. In the report , kindergarten, elemenatry and pre-school aged children are pinpointed as accounting for the majority of infections. In the US, there are more than 6 million cases reported in children between the ages of three and 11, according to CDC data .

The most common symptom of head lice is itchy scalp. If head lice is found in a child of yours, treatment should begin immediately with an over-the-counter or prescription medication, according to the health department.