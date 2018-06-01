Idaho Health Department Issues West Nile Virus Warning

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is warning the state to use precautions to avoid contact with mosquitos this summer. The warmer months bring with them the higher risk of contracting disease.

West Nile Virus is spread from birds to mosquitos, and then to humans, in most cases. The peak period where most cases of infection occur is late June through September, with one in 150 infected persons developing severe illness, according to the department's data.

Using repellents that contain DEET or picaridin is the most effective way to avoid infection. Avoiding areas that have an abundance of standing water, and using mosquito nets, are also effective means of protection.