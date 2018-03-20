Idaho Health Department Warns Of Salmonella-Tainted Easter Chicks

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is warning residents about the elevated risks of a certain bacteria that coincides with the Easter holiday.

Bunnies, chicks, egg hunts and candy consumption all go hand in hand with the Easter holiday. Each year at this time people run the risk of being infected with bacteria transmitted from both bunnies and baby chicks, which are often handled as part of an Easter event or celebration.

Salmonella is easily spread by chicks, while bunnies are known to contribute to cases of Encephalitozoonosis, according to the health department's warning. Coming in contact with tainted fecal matter is how these animals primarily pass disease onto humans.