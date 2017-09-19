Idaho Hospital Giant Denies Conflict of Interest Concerns 

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials with St. Luke's Health System say concerns over conflicts of interest involving a contract with Your Health Idaho are unwarranted.

The health care giant was recently awarded a portion of a contract to counsel potential customers on the state-based health insurance exchange. Some Your Health Idaho board members recently raised concerns the contract doesn't include an auditing mechanism to prevent St. Luke's counselors from steering customers to plans that financially benefit the hospital.

According to St. Luke's, their counselors are not only vigorously trained, but also sign an affidavit agreeing they are to be impartial.

Spokeswoman Anita Kissée says St. Luke's sends a list of the plans the applicants select to Your Health Idaho each month as an extra check their counselors aren't influencing customers.

However, Pat Kelly — executive director of Your Health Idaho — told board members on Friday the exchange does not collect that data.