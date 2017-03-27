Idaho House Minority Leader on KLIX
After well more than two years on-air in Idaho, I don’t believe anyone doubts I’m a conservative.
You know what I believe, but what about others? This morning, we had an opportunity to hear from a different political point-of-view.
Representative Mat Erpelding is House Minority Leader in Boise. The Democrats have limited opportunities to share their beliefs when it comes to legislation, budgeting and taxation. We welcomed him to Top Story. You can listen below: