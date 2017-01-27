Idaho Hunters Bag More Game, but Wildlife Agency Struggling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says efforts to boost success among deer and elk hunters have succeeded but the agency's financial situation remains difficult and fee increases are needed.

Virgil Moore on Thursday said Idaho hunters last season had the highest harvest levels of elk and deer in the last 25 years following efforts by the agency to boost herd numbers.

But Moore told the Idaho Fish and Game Commission that the agency faces challenges.

The agency relies on revenue from licenses, tags and permits to cover operational costs and does not receive general state tax dollars. However, those fees haven't increased in roughly 13 years.