Idaho Hunters Can Apply for Grizzly Bear Hunt Beginning Friday

Applicants will pay a nonrefundable $16.75 application fee and must prepay the cost of the tag to apply, which is $199.75 for hunters not Price Locked (those who did not hold a valid hunting, fishing or trapping license in 2017) and $166.75 for hunters who are Price Locked. Tag fees will be refunded to unsuccessful applicants, but not the application fee or the cost of the license. Resident hunters who applied for 2018 moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat, as well as other big game tags, can apply for the 2018 grizzly bear tag.