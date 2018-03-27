Idaho Incomes Fastest Growing in America

Factors include a red-hot economy, a labor shortage and growth in construction and high-tech industries. The Wall Street Journal reports there’s still room for improvement because Idaho wages are 44 th overall in the United States (cost of living remains relatively inexpensive).

Idaho’s population growth has mainly been in urban areas and rural counties have struggled, however. There are some changing demographics as rural America may be making a comeback. Pew Charitable Trusts suggests the past two years have seen growth in smaller communities, reversing a longstanding trend.