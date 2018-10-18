Idaho Interest in Politics is Low
Source: WalletHub
Idahoans are stingy.
Idaho is 34th of 51 when it comes to political interest
It’s one finding in a WalletHub survey when it comes to political contributions. The state is 49th out of all states and the District-of-Columbia. D.C. is the highest when it comes to plying politicians with cash. Montana is third.
Voters in Wyoming and Utah saw huge changes in participation between 2012 and 2016. Utah had a drop because Mitt Romney wasn’t on the ballot in 2016. Utah does rank third in overall participation.
