Idaho Interest in Politics is Low

Idahoans are stingy.

It’s one finding in a WalletHub survey when it comes to political contributions.  The state is 49th out of all states and the District-of-Columbia.  D.C. is the highest when it comes to plying politicians with cash.  Montana is third.

Voters in Wyoming and Utah saw huge changes in participation between 2012 and 2016.  Utah had a drop because Mitt Romney wasn’t on the ballot in 2016.  Utah does rank third in overall participation.

Overall, Idaho is 34th of 51 when it comes to political interest.

