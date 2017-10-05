Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department Deputies and detectives arrested a woman and two men in Rock Springs Tuesday as part of an investigation into an armed robbery in Idaho.

Sheriff's Department spokesman Dick Blust says the sheriff's office was contacted on Tuesday afternoon by the Twin Falls, Idaho Police Department about an armed robbery that had happened there on Monday. Idaho investigators believed one of the suspects, 24-year-old Colton Jeffress was in Rock Springs, with two other people.

A Kimber Pro Carry II semiautomatic pistol used in the robbery and stolen from the victim was thought to be with Jeffress.

At a little after 4:30 p.m. Rock Springs Police Officers were called to the Rock Springs Walmart on a report of two heavily tattooed men who drove away in a Kia Soul with Idaho plates.

Police stopped the vehicle not far from Walmart and found Jeffress along with 19-year-old Amber Nicole Spradling and 30-year-old Cameron Don Courtright. Blust says a deputy sheriff and a drug-sniffing dog were called to the scene, and the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car's passenger compartment.

A search of the car then turned up the Kimber handgun which had been reported stolen as well as a hypodermic needle. The three were then taken to jail, where Blust says 1.66 grams of methamphetamine were found on Spradling. She is currently charged with possession of meth as well as wrongful taking or disposing of property.

Jeffress is charged in Idaho with robbery and parole violation and Courtright with wrongful taking or disposing of property. Blust says the investigation is continuing.