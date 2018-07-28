Idaho is 3rd Best State for Retirees

There are a couple of thousand new homes near the hospital in Twin Falls for a very good reason. Many of the occupants are retirees.

They’re near care and a good deal of shopping is also nearby. Additional medical buildings in the neighborhood also serve this growing population.

They could choose to live a great many places but these same retirees are also close to many of the wonders of nature. Mountains and canyons aren’t far and sometimes a short walk. Major cities are less than a one-half day drive. Restaurant choices are many.

This isn’t going unnoticed. Bankrate.com lists Idaho as the third best state for retirees. Five relatively close neighboring states also finished in the top ten. You can see the report at this link .