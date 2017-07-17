Idaho is Burning

I took a long drive Saturday and got a close-up look at some scorched earth.

On Route 93 south of Shoshone, you can see where the fire actually jumped the road in some spots. A friend in Charlotte, North Carolina was astounded when I told him just two Southern Idaho fires blackened 80-thousand acres last week (the Route 93 burn took down Cable One across a wide portion of the Northwest).

At one point south of Shoshone, you realize the fire came within a few hundred feet of torching a dollar store. The Times-News describes the effort to save the town.

I was telling the guy in Charlotte the west is so vast 80-thousand acres can burn and property damage still be quite limited.