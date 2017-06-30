Idaho is One of America’s Most Patriotic States and That’s the Least Surprising Thing Ever

How patriotic is Idaho? That's a stupid question. We know that we live and breathe the red, white and blue. But, the rest of the country has finally recognized what kind of flag-flying patriots we are.

I suppose these Wallet Hub folks don't realize that we are so patriotic that we eat our fried bologna sandwiches with sparklers lit on top.

Wallet Hub ranked all the states on how much they love America. Behold Idaho's greatness.

Out of all the states, Idaho is ranked #8. The only reason we're not #1 is there are 7 pretenders in front of us. I would like to log an official protest at the idea that Hawaii people are more patriotic than Idaho. No people that consider a luau an actual BBQ can love America.

I think they seriously need to recount since Idaho is #3 in the average number of military inductees. Maybe our Idaho version of Chuck Norris can help these commies see the error of their ways.