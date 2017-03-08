Idaho Is One of the Five Cheapest States to Raise a Family
Idaho made the top 5 list of the cheapest places to raise a family.
GOBankingRates.com shared some information from a study that was conducted by the Economic Policy Institute, exploring the cost of raising a family.
They considered things cost of food, housing, child care, paid leave, and benefits. They also factored in wages relative to those costs.
When all's said and done, Idaho is one of the top five cheapest places to raise a family in US.
ASa side note, I found it very interesting that California had a better rating at #3. Half of the people in my neighborhood are California transplants and they all tell me they moved to Idaho because they couldn't afford to raise a family in California.