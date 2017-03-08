Idaho Is One of the Five Cheapest States to Raise a Family

Idaho made the top 5 list of the cheapest places to raise a family.

GOBankingRates.com shared some information from a study that was conducted by the Economic Policy Institute, exploring the cost of raising a family.

They considered things cost of food, housing, child care, paid leave, and benefits. They also factored in wages relative to those costs.

When all's said and done, Idaho is one of the top five cheapest places to raise a family in US.