Idaho Is The Fastest Growing State In The Nation
If you thought the streets of Idaho were busier than usual, you are right. Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation according to a Census Bureau report.
That's not good news if you already think Idaho has issues. We definitely have issues as one of the worst states for driving and parking continues to be a problem for us.
Idaho's population is now 1,716,943 in 2017. That total is up 2.2 percent from 2016 which is the largest percentage of growth. Nevada and Utah are the next fastest growing states at 2 percent and 1.9 percent respectively.