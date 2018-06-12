Idaho is Tops in One Gun Study

Idahoans aren’t much afraid of anything. Maybe it’s because we’re armed to the teeth.

A State Trooper once told me he just assumes everyone he pulls over with Idaho license plates is carrying. Since people are well aware a great many neighbors are packing it may explain the routinely low crime numbers the state receives compared with other parts of the country.

A new survey says Idahoans are also cool with guns in schools. Again, it’s considered a deterrent. A reporter at KSL in Utah stumbled across the survey and points out Idaho is the only state with a perfect score on the study’s index.