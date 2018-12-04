Idaho Isn’t a Good Place to be Poor

My sister sent me a story about the best places to live on welfare.

In other words, states with the highest per capita numbers for recipients and benefits. Her heavily taxed home state of New York is tops. While California may have overall more people on welfare it well-surpassed New York population wise 50 years ago. It’s now more than double in size when it comes to the headcount and loses the title per capita.

So, where does Idaho fall? Well, if you’re going to be poor (by choice or no choice), Idaho isn’t exactly a welfare paradise. If you click on this link from gobankingrates.com you’ll see we’re just barely above the bottom third at 32 nd overall.