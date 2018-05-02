Idaho Isn’t As Good To Nurses In 2018 As It Was Last Year

Last year my wife graduated from the nursing program at CSI and the job and economic outlook for nurses seemed bright. But, that was last year. In 2017 Idaho was ranked as the 12th best in the nation by WalletHub last year...this year we fell to 22nd! That is a huge fall.

The findings are based on career opportunities and work environment, salary, job availability, number of health care facilities, and the age of the population. WalletHub says the best state to be a nurse is Maine followed by Montana (that seems surprising) and Washington, so there are job options close to home if you are a nurse looking for something better.