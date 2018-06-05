Idaho Joins an Elite Economic Club
Source: WalletHub
Idaho is growing by leaps and bounds and there are many factors at play.
WalletHub finds the state’s economy is now the 7th strongest in the country. There are several factors used as well in determining economic strength. Idaho is buoyed by being number two overall on the economic health ranking. Many of the states doing well are in the west. Neighboring Washington is considered the best. Utah is second.
All told, seven of the top 10 states on the list are considered western. Idaho could work on innovation. It ranks 18th nationwide.