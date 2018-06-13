Idaho Judge Under Investigation Announces Retirement

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge under investigation for the past eight months has since announced he will retire next month.

The Idaho Statesman reports that 3rd District Magistrate Judge F. Randall Kline submitted his notice of retirement to the Idaho Supreme Court on Friday. His retirement will be effective on July 1.

The Idaho Judicial Council received a complaint against Kline last year alleging that he used "inappropriate language" around staff.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Burdick signed an order placing Kline on leave Oct. 20, according to a copy obtained through a public records request made by the Boise newspaper. Details surrounding Kline's complaint have not been made public, however, because the investigation is still ongoing.