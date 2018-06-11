Idaho Juvenile on Bike Hits Pickup, Hospitalized

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX) Police says a juvenile on a bicycle had to be taken to the hospital after running into a pickup in Caldwell Sunday night. At just before 8 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of Blaine St and 21st Ave to a report of a pedestrian versus vehicle. A juvenile was driving a Dodge Dakota south on 21st when it crossed Blaine St and was struck by the juvenile on the bicycle. The juvenile on the bike was not wearing a helmet and had to be taken to a Boise hospital. The juvenile driver was wearing a seat belt. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.