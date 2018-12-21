Idaho Kicks Off Annual Winter Driving Campaign

The Idaho Transportation Department and partner AAA Idaho is kicking off the annual winter safety driving campaign.

The campaign, called Idaho Ready , is designed to help drivers prepare for challenging conditions on the state's highways and offers information via Facebook , Twitter and a web page .

“Short videos will present information on how to use Idaho’s 511 Traveler Services system, how to maintain your vehicle during the winter months and drive safely in winter conditions,” Adam Rush, the transportation department’s public involvement coordinator, said in a news release on Friday.

He said new videos will be posted to social media and the Idaho Ready web page about every other week. The campaign is geared to help newcomers to Idaho know better how to drive in wintry conditions as well as give tips to those who are already familiar with the state’s highways.

Check out the links above to learn more.