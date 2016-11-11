Idaho Knew Trump Would Win? (Opinion)

Lefty’s world is crashing down.

Hillary is the one floundering in the dunk tank and now the communists are burning and looting shops.

Just a week ago, I was reading where those nasty Trump supporters were going to grab their guns and shoot up Main Street after their guy took a bath. Instead, Hillary is the one floundering in the dunk tank and now the communists are burning and looting shops.

Over at the Clinton News Network, there is an interesting essay about Idaho and the election. It appears there are many people who simply knew all along the Donald was the guy.

And, Never Trumper Erick Erickson believes many people simply any longer refuse to speak with pollsters. Erickson, a Calvinist, now accepts the Election Day results as pre-ordained. I actually agree with the Calvinist thinking on this one, but depending on where you rest your world view you may believe this is the beginning of the end and not a new beginning. Perhaps it’s the end for Lefty, but I’m sure the devil has a new assignment in mind.