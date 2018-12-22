Idaho Law Enforcement Looking for Walkaway

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho prison officials are looking for a female inmate who walked away from her job site Friday evening. The Idaho Department of Corrections says 29-year-old Januari Jade Cleverly was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday on the 1800-block of W. State Street in Boise. Cleverly is housed at the East Boise Community Reentry Center. She was convicted of grand theft in Ada County and has been eligible for parole since 2013. Cleverly was set to be released in less than two years. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 125 pounds. If you know of her whereabouts call local law enforcement.