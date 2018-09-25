Idaho Law Officers to Join 3-State Impaired Driving Campaign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho law officers will join those of two other states this Saturday for an impaired driving campaign.

The impaired driving enforcement operation is in conjunction with the Boise State University and University of Wyoming football game on Saturday in Laramie.

“Idaho State Police, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and Utah Highway Patrol will be out in force, particularly on Interstates 80 and 84 – the main route between Boise and Laramie,” according to a news release by ISP on Tuesday.

ISP said there will be “zero tolerance” for impaired driving.

"We want BSU fans to stay safe as they make the long trek between Boise and Laramie," ISP Director Col. Kedrick Wills said in the prepared statement. "This means being aware that we'll have increased patrols on our roadways, as will our neighboring states' highway patrol agencies, all in an effort to keep the motoring public safe. Expect zero tolerance for drunk and impaired drivers."

Boise State Broncos play the Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie beginning at 5 p.m. on Saturday. ISP said the coordinated enforcement efforts will take place from Friday through Sunday.