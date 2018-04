Idaho Lawmakers OK Bill Updating School Threat Penalties

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation cracking down on people who make threats against schools is now headed to the Idaho governor's desk.

Senate lawmakers on Friday agreed to send the measure to Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter after passed the House earlier this month.

Currently, Idaho law prevents prosecutors from bringing charges against someone who threatens a school while off-campus or through social media. The statute hasn't been updated in more than 10 years.

HB 665 would make it a misdemeanor for making a threat that disrupts school activities. It also changes the law to make it a felony offense if that person who made the threat was found to have a firearm or other deadly weapons.