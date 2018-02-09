Idaho Lawmakers Spike Call to Amend U.S. Constitution

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho House panel has spiked a proposal calling for a constitutional amendment to limit federal government power.

The House State Affairs Committee killed the legislation Friday calling after listening to nearly six hours of public testimony over the past week.

The bill would have called for a convention of states to create checks, such as a balanced budget rule and term limits, on federal power.

A similar proposal also failed last year in the Idaho Legislature.

Critics have argued there's no way to control a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution.