BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Home Depot assistant supervisor in southwestern Idaho has filed a sex discrimination and pregnancy discrimination lawsuit in federal court against the company. The Idaho Statesman reports that the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court seeks at least $75,000 in damages. Home Depot spokesman Matt Harrigan says the company disagrees with the claims in the lawsuit but will address them in court. The lawsuit contends the company violated federal law by refusing to allow the woman breaks to pump breast milk and store it for her newborn child. The 25-page lawsuit also contends the company retaliated against her for asserting her rights. The lawsuit says the company's discrimination and repeated misconduct resulted in an intolerable work environment that forced her to resign.