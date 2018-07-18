Idaho Lottery Hands Governor Record Check
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Lottery says it has handed the governor the largest check so far. On Tuesday Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter accepted a check from the Idaho State Lottery Commission for $53.5 million which is $5 million more than last year. According to the Idaho Lottery, this is the seventh year of consecutive sales increases. This is also the first year that sales exceeded $50 million. The Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sherri Ybarra, accepted a check from the governor of more than $33.4 million for schools and the Department's Bond Levy Equalization Fund.
Today’s dividend announcement, and this past year’s achievements are the result of great work from a devoted team of professionals at the Idaho Lottery,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director, in a prepared statement. “Our success is made possible by the continued support from our players and the collaborative partnership of our valued retailers, 1,200 brick and mortar establishments who sell our products every day of the year.