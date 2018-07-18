Idaho Lottery Hands Governor Record Check

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Idaho Lottery says it has handed the governor the largest check so far. On Tuesday Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter accepted a check from the Idaho State Lottery Commission for $53.5 million which is $5 million more than last year. According to the Idaho Lottery, this is the seventh year of consecutive sales increases. This is also the first year that sales exceeded $50 million. The Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sherri Ybarra, accepted a check from the governor of more than $33.4 million for schools and the Department's Bond Levy Equalization Fund.