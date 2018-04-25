Idaho Lunch Lady Who Gave Free Food To Kids Has Died

I believe we all have moments in our life that will define who we are and how we are remembered. I never met Dalene Bowden and I know nothing about her life except that she was fired for giving a free lunch to a Pocatello student that didn't have the money to pay for it in 2015.

The argument continues about what she did and whether it was right or wrong to give food to a hungry child. I think she was a hero to that kid and made an impact on the lives of not only the children but people across the world. You can read about the inspiration she gave to others to be kind, in the comments of the Facebook post above - including the words of a student she gave food to.