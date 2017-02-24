Idaho Man Accused of Causing Wildfire with Fireworks Pleads Guilty

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 19-year-old man accused of sparking a Boise-area wildfire that destroyed one home and threatened dozens more has pleaded guilty.

The Idaho Statesman reports that Taylor Kemp on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a violation of Ada County's fireworks ordinance. He admitted he lit an illegal firework on June 30, sparking the fire that burned more than 2,500 acres.

The court will now consider evidence to determine if Kemp's firework actually caused the fire. If confirmed, Kemp will be considered legally responsible and prosecutors can seek restitution for firefighting costs and damages.