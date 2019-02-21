Idaho Man Accused of Kidnapping Faces Additional Charges

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) — A 36-year-old Homedale man accused of kidnapping a woman last December is facing 10 additional charges.

Chancey Lee Baker was arraigned Thursday on a total of eight felony counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under 16 and two felony counts of sexual abuse of a child under 16, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office. Bail on the new charges has been set at $2 million.

Baker has been in custody at the Owyhee County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for the kidnapping of a 36-year-old Homedale woman. Two others also face felony kidnapping charges for that incident.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.