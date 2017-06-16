Idaho Man Accused of Throwing Molotov Cocktail at Courthouse

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities arrested an Idaho man on Thursday who was in possession of a Molotov cocktail fire bomb — the same type of explosive that was thrown at the Bannock County Courthouse the day before.

The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police believe 29-year-old Christopher Griffin threw the first explosive on Wednesday and was en route to throw another when he was arrested. Courthouse camera footage shows a person who police believe was Griffin throwing the fire bomb that landed on a sidewalk. Nobody was injured.

Investigators found out that Griffin filled a glass bottle with gasoline early Wednesday morning at a gas station. When Griffin returned to the same gas station early Thursday morning to fill up another bottle, someone tipped off Pocatello police, who caught up with him.