Idaho Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child
PARMA, Idaho – A Parma man was arrested on Monday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child and alleged destruction of evidence, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested 35-year-old Salvador De La Torre, who was booked into the Canyon County Jail.
The Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office, Parma Police Department, Wilder Police Department, United States Postal Inspection Service and Idaho Department of Correction assisted in the investigation, according to a news release from Wasden’s office.