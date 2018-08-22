Idaho Man Charged with Alleged Sexual Exploitation of a Child

BOISE, Idaho – Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children charged a Kuna man Wednesday with alleged sexual exploitation of a child and video voyeurism, according to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Daniel W. Perkins, 46, was arrested for an alleged parole violation following a search warrant at his residence, a news release from Wasden’s office explained. He was booked into the Ada County Jail.

Wasden’s office said Perkins is a registered sex offender, who was convicted in May 1990 in Elmore County on two counts of Battery with Intent to Commit Rape. In 2012, he was convicted of violating Idaho’s Sex Offender Registration Notification and Community Right-to-Know Act .