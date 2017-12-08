Idaho Man Drowns After Boat Capsizes on Snake River

SHELLEY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho man drowned after a drift boat capsized on the Snake River. The Idaho State Journal reports the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday downstream from the North Bingham County Park near Shelley. The Bingham County Sheriff's Office says two adult males fell into the water after their drift boat went over a diversion and capsized in the river. Though one of the boaters was able to make it to shore safely, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office says the other man drowned. There had been no sign of the missing boater as of Wednesday evening. Authorities have not released the name of the drowning victim, but they did say he resided in Bingham County. The victim's name is expected to be released on Thursday.