Idaho Man Has Yard Game Stolen; Asks For It Back Without Going To Police
A Boise man created yard Yahtzee for his family, and it was recently stolen from his yard. He has security footage and says he knows the person, but would rather not get police involved.
He threatens that he will share security footage and expose this person who stole from him if his yard game is not returned. If he does, then police don't have to get involved and no charges will be pressed.
What do you think? Do you think cops should be involved no matter what, or is this the best way to go about it?