Idaho Man Receives Prison Term for Attempted Sex Crimes

WEISER, Idaho (KLIX) – A Weiser man will be spending the next 15 years in prison for attempting sexual exploitation of children, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Jerry Lynn Moore, 43, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 180 months in prison followed by 10 years supervised release, for attempted sexual exploitation of children, Davis announced in a news release on Tuesday. Moore pleaded guilty on Aug. 14.

According to the plea agreement, in December 2017, Moore posted a Craigslist advertisement seeking an individual to have sexual contact with “Daddy.” A detective with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children task force responded to the ad in an undercover capacity, posing as a 15- year-old girl.

Moore and the undercover officer communicated with each other between Dec. 4, 2017 and March 15, 2018. The communication included a number of messages from Moore trying to persuade the person he thought was a 15-year-old girl to meet him for sex. Further, he asked that the teen send him photos and video of herself engaged in sexual activity, and on three occasions he sent explicit images of his genitalia.

On March 18, 2018, the undercover agreed to meet Moore for sexual activity and gave him the address of a residence where she was located. Moore arrived at the location and was arrested by law enforcement. Moore admitted he had arrived at the location to meet up with the 15-year-old for sexual contact, but claimed he could not recall her age.

Moore was ordered at the sentencing to forfeit the desktop computer, cell phone and tablet, and he must register as a sex offender.