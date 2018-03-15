Idaho Man Sentenced for Insurance Fraud

BOISE, Idaho – A 36-year-old Idaho man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to insurance fraud.

Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon sentenced Boise resident Benjamin Mokhtarani to four years in prison for one count of insurance fraud, but the judge then suspended the sentence and placed Mokhtarani on four years of supervised probation.

According to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the judge also ordered Mokhtarani to serve 60 days in jail and 200 hours of community service. He also was ordered to pay restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance in the amount of $520, a fine of $2,500 and court costs.

Mokhtarani crime stems from December 2015, when he submitted a claim to State Farm Insurance for damage to his vehicle. He received a payout of $2,777, Wasden’s office said, but never made repairs to the damage.