Idaho Man Who Torched Police Cars to Be Sentenced

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A west Idaho man is waiting for his sentence after entering a guilty plea to setting four police cars on fire.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, 68-year-old Darrel Rich, of Emmett, pleaded guilty to two counts of damage by fire to vehicles owned by an institution receiving federal funding and damage by fire to vehicles used in interstate commerce.

Rich was charged in July of 2017 when he drove to the Emmett Police Department late at night and walked over to the back parking lot. Court records say he took a gas can and poured gasoline behind four police cars. Rich then lit something on fire and threw it towards the cars which then caught on fire. The police cars had been used in local and interstate police activity which included patrolling the interstate. Plus, the police department had received federal funds for bulletproof vests.

Rich is scheduled to be sentenced in May by U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill.