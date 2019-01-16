Idaho Media Fuming Fulcher Didn’t Publicize Divorce

Just how much of your personal life should be public? Russ Fulcher is the new Representative for Idaho’s First Congressional District.

He won by a wide margin in a crowded field. However, he didn’t tell news media he had divorced before Election Day. Media never asked and the divorce was filed as a public record. Does he need tell reporter Betsy Russell about all his trips to the toilet too?

In the 1950s divorce often disqualified candidates. It was an albatross for Adlai Stevenson when he twice was a candidate for President. It didn’t impact Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and apparently wasn’t a drag on Donald Trump.

Fulcher is a low-key guy. Someone else could well tell the newspapers, “None of your dang business!”